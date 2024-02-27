0:02 / 40:06 Criticism and Truth

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Criticism and Truth
6 views • 02/27/2024

When informing about the Creative Society, volunteers often face various kinds of criticism and a lack of understanding by some people of the essence of this matter. What should one do in such cases? What do people encounter in real life? What is the reaction of the consciousness of those people who know nothing about real climate change and what is actually awaiting humanity in the near future? Who orders criticizing articles and TV programs aimed against the Creative Society project, and why?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#CreativeSociety #CriticismAndTruth #ClimateChange

Keywords
climate changevolunteersnear futurecreative societycriticism and truth
