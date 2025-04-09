BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Occult Scofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 5 months ago

Occult Schofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Bible Study: We dive into the Scofield Bible derived from the occult / elite / new agers . The Scofield Bible gave us Dispensationalism (Faith has always saved), Pre-Tribulation Rapture (why is this dangerous), distinction between Israel and the Church (it is Christ or bust), and Zionism. Part 2 will be who really are the chosen people. Remember there is a New Covenant and Jesus Christ fulfilled all. Referenced studies: How to unlock the Book of Revelation: https://sjwellfire.com/video/how-to-understand-and-read-the-book-of-revelation-bible-study/ Rethink the Abomination of Desolation / third temple: https://sjwellfire.com/?s=third+temple Who is the Women of Rev: https://sjwellfire.com/video/does-the-false-prophet-destroy-the-whore-in-the-book-of-revelation-are-the-countries-in-the-bible-for-ww3-is-ai-in-the-bible-fdr-257/


Keywords
scofield biblesjwellfirefinal days reportwhy i am not a zionistsatanic roots of pre trib rapturenew age bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy