Occult Scofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?

Occult Schofield Bible - Have their doctrines polluted your beliefs?

Bible Study: We dive into the Scofield Bible derived from the occult / elite / new agers . The Scofield Bible gave us Dispensationalism (Faith has always saved), Pre-Tribulation Rapture (why is this dangerous), distinction between Israel and the Church (it is Christ or bust), and Zionism. Part 2 will be who really are the chosen people. Remember there is a New Covenant and Jesus Christ fulfilled all. Referenced studies: How to unlock the Book of Revelation: https://sjwellfire.com/video/how-to-understand-and-read-the-book-of-revelation-bible-study/ Rethink the Abomination of Desolation / third temple: https://sjwellfire.com/?s=third+temple Who is the Women of Rev: https://sjwellfire.com/video/does-the-false-prophet-destroy-the-whore-in-the-book-of-revelation-are-the-countries-in-the-bible-for-ww3-is-ai-in-the-bible-fdr-257/



