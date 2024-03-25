Former CIA Analyst Says Global Elites View America as Occupied Territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wayne Allensworth, a CIA analyst for more than 30 years, has noted that “A subversive, anti-American ruling elite has replaced America’s old governing system and that this successor system treats America as an occupied zone of a global empire.” If we consider the U.S. government’s suicidal fiscal and border policies from this point of view, then they all make sense.
Also discussed in today’s episode:
@ 11:01 | Another spending bill has sailed through the House of Representatives and onto Biden’s desk, but this one made it with majority Democrat support, despite the Republican majority in the House.
@ 22:25 | Over the weekend, the Biden Regime announced the launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, another attempt to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.
@ 33:35 | Longtime TNA senior editor William F. Jasper discusses how severing ties with the UN may help with our border crisis.
Read “Invasion USA — Globalist Summit Wants to Spur More Mass Migration.” https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/invasion-usa-globalist-summit-wants-to-spur-more-mass-migration/
Read “Biden’s DOJ Opens Door to National Red Flag Law.” https://thenewamerican.com/us/bidens-doj-opens-door-to-national-red-flag-law/
Watch “Eerie Parallels Between Marxist Coup in Brazil & Democrat Schemes in US.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/eerie-parallels-between-marxist-coup-in-brazil-democrat-schemes-in-us/