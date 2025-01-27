NOT inviting Russia to 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation BY RUSSIANS is recreation of new evil — Serbian Deputy PM Vulin

'80 years later, liberation of Auschwitz is celebrated with participation of countries that organized the Holocaust, such as Germany and its allies, or countries that provided guards, such as Poland or Croatia, but without representatives of Russia, which defeated the Third Reich and liberated Auschwitz. Every new evil begins with the oblivion of an old evil'

@RT news