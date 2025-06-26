ALL HUMANS DEAD 2025 !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clip from Mike Adams video. The clip is the dire warning given by Celeste on what is planned for 2025. The full video is a must see interview.
There is a constant low frequency humming now, 24 hours a day near me, not industrial, not traffic; this noise is very noticeable at night. This noise is being heard all over the world now.