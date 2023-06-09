The Dragon coming from the sea! 🐉

Refering to the Bible where satan disguises as a serpent/dragon; (7 headed representing the 7 continents, 10 the minions of satan) the Chinese worship dragons with long bodies like snakes. The evil comes from China as the conotoxins, snailweapons are called by them biologocal weapons from the sea! Also the crispr technology for gene editing uses toxins in e.coli petri dishes with hydra vulgaris, polyethylene glycol and hydrogel programmable matter that never dies! Pcr-tests checked for gene editing snake venom while inserting more grafene filaments near the brainstem.

Prevent the rubbery filaments to build up in the blood for it is non degradable, like forever chemicals. This slow poisoning of the blood is what causes us all to get sick, vaccinated or not. The only thing that can make us whole again is by the blood of Christ!

Problem-reaction-solution. They will come up with some kind of monthly treatment you have to take to stay alive, only if you are accepting their beast system. Stand strong in your belief and dying is not your enemy for it's your salvation. Remember that for an atheist there is a hopeless end but for a Christian an endless hope 🙏💖

🌻🌞



