💥Ukrainian rear positions in the Kharkov region - Concentrated Personnel & Equipment were Destroyed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian rear positions in the Kharkov region, where personnel and equipment were concentrated, were destroyed by precise strikes in the past few days.
In total, over three days of missile strikes, the Ukrainians suffered close to a thousand killed and wounded, with the number of killed not much less than the wounded.
In the video, one of those strikes.