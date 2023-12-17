Pain as Illusion? Releasing Consciousness With Antonia

On December 11, 2023 Antonia and I dug into: how love is what's underneath after clearing and healing pain; pain existing where consciousness doesn't flow; being more creative on how to see beyond pain; noticing how pain changes; is pain real; not believing the story of pain; our relationships to pain; fear, shame, rage, resistance; buying out of identifications; clinging; outdated belief systems falsely posing as love; anger; boundaries; power of presence and attention; using spaciousness of meditation to bridge to higher realities





About:





'I am Antonia, and I assist people in seeing ancient stories of pain and separation. This pain is where we hold the 3rd dimension in our bodies, but to see it is to dissolve it. I help you dismantle the pain infrastructure through sharing energies of deep seeing as beneath the pain is your connection to your creativity and to our collective. I am here to share the energy of awareness and a vision into yourself and your connection to all. We are not separate; only our pain tells us we are. I invite you to walk with me on an often uncomfortable but magical journey into your next reality. It’s not an easy path because we must see our pain for what it really is. This is the alchemy of awareness. This is the transmutation of pain into love and dark into light. This is the next dimension.'





Bio:





'Antonia's accelerated transformation started in 2006 when she discovered her capacity to dissolve lifetimes of pain in her own body through a harrowing journey inward. Raising the vibration by inviting a deep seeing of the truth of pain, she now assists clients in enabling their process of dissolution of ancient trauma stories.





Antonia spent the early decades building up knowledge, intellect, data, and credibility. Now she is learning to unlearn. To expand awareness, she disassembles the infrastructure of the mind and surrenders it to the heart. As an integrative therapist, she blends Western modalities of therapeutic relationship with the metaphysical transmutation of the trauma of separation. Antonia helps people see the pain as a signal and opportunity for expansion; to bring awareness to pain and integrate our hidden suffering into the greater whole. She takes people into deeper levels of seeing and knowing through her one-on-one healing sessions, online modules, workshops, and retreats.





Her goal is to assist healers, seekers, and psychonauts get ready for a wave of healing as our collective, ancient traumas surface more rapidly and readily on our path to the next reality. This is her passion. This is her destiny. This is her collective.'





Find Antonia:





https://www.tribetocollective.com

https://www.instagram.com/dismantling_the3rd_dimension

https://www.tiktok.com/@antoniad3d





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2023/12/15/pain-as-illusion-releasing-consciousness-with-antonia