Wait, Hospitals are STILL DOING THIS?? These People Need to be LOCKED UP!

<p class="media-description media-description--first">PREMIERES 2PM ET: Join me for a conversation with Scott Schlara, a father who lost his teenage daughter to Fauci's fatal Covid protocols, and who is now fighting back against the murderous system that continues to this day.</p>
