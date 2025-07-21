BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
51 views • 2 months ago

::::The purpose of this documentary is not to provide scientific, practical, or Biblical evidence against heliocentric doctrine. But rather, to trace the presently raging cosmology dispute back to its ancient heritage. Join Chris Sparks as he reviews the hot political and religious climate in which heliocentrism was reborn. Discover whether it was more than love for science that motivated the medieval hierarchy to push Copernicus’ new theory. Investigate the lesser known facts about the celebrated champions of sun-centred cosmology, their powerful associations, and their hidden obsessions. Gathering the threads that tie the key players together, Heliosorcery follows the development of the evolution paradigm, marking the dramatic effects it has had on the worldview and character of our culture, and raising the question: Who benefits?

Keywords
the occultheliosorceryexposing the occult origins of heliocentrism
