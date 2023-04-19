BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gun Control, Gray State & the United Nations Pedophile Beast
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
29 views • 04/19/2023

February 27th, 2018

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we looked at the massive Satanic push for gun control in the USA and exactly where that is going to lead. We will also address the pedophile-loaded United Nations and the role they will play in all of this. We are headed into the last of the last days. Soon, the deep state and their Luciferian masters will unleash massive false flag events against America, but they want to reduce our ability to resist their move to establish the tyranny of the Antichrist in the USA. Our most important weapon is prayer and getting close to Jesus. Secondly, we must do our best to prepare and to stand strong. For more info go to deanodle.org

Keywords
gun controlmk ultradean odle
