Bill Cloud Dives Deep into America's UNCIVIL War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening video, Bill Cloud delves into America's UNCIVIL war against God, shedding light on the cultural, societal and political shifts that have led to this spiritual battle. In a thought-provoking response, Bill explores the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump through a Biblical lens. He asks important questions while relying on our country's history to help reveal the answers. Join us as we explore the implications of this fight for America, God's purpose, and how we can navigate our current crisis with wisdom, discernment, and hope. <<