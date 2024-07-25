BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Cloud Dives Deep into America's UNCIVIL War
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
31 views • 9 months ago

In this eye-opening video, Bill Cloud delves into America's UNCIVIL war against God, shedding light on the cultural, societal and political shifts that have led to this spiritual battle. In a thought-provoking response, Bill explores the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump through a Biblical lens. He asks important questions while relying on our country's history to help reveal the answers. Join us as we explore the implications of this fight for America, God's purpose, and how we can navigate our current crisis with wisdom, discernment, and hope.  <<

God's Purpose for America>>:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVAwLG9HIhErzN1lydPw3ssoDF86xRmnh
Keywords
americasuncivil waragainst yah
