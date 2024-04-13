Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 13, 2024.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 13, 2024:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion.





Be docile to My Call and imitate My Son Jesus in everything.





You live in the time of the great tribulations and the moment has come for your sincere witness.





Humanity walks towards the spiritual abyss and those who are far from prayer will not bear the weight of the trials that will come.





Turn away from everything that distances you from My Son Jesus.





Take care of your spiritual life and do not allow the demon to deceive you.





Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and the Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.





The deadly poison of false doctrines will contaminate many consecrated people and the truth will be present in few places. I suffer for what comes to you.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you! I will always be with you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on the Feast of All Saints, November 1, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, God is the Lord of your lives.





Trust in Him and you will be victorious.





Tell everyone that God is making haste, and that this is the time of the great return.





Do not fold your arms.





Proclaim Jesus to all those who are far away.





Love and defend the truth.





The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God.





You are living in the time of the Great Tribulation, and only those who walk the path of truth will remain firm in the faith.





I am your Mother, and I want to see you happy here on Earth, and later with me in Heaven.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and defend the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Dispel the darkness of error with the light of truth.





You are heading toward a future in which the truth will be ignored by many consecrated people.





Spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubMWrJONL7w