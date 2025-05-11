Peter the Roman Puppeteer False Prophet

Per Revelation 13, 17, 19 and 20, there must be a False Prophet working alongside the Beast, we call him the Antichrist, during the end of days. In 1139 CE, Irish Saint Malachy penned "The Prophecy of the Popes," an interesting prophecy about the final 112 Popes. It has been amazingly accurate. Pope Francis died. He was the leading candidate to be Peter the Roman from the 1139 CE St. Malachy Prophecies. What happens to the St. Malachy Prophecies now? It can be argued that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Peter the Roman, ruled the Vatican during Pope Francis' tenure like a puppeteer. It can be argued that Cardinal Peter the Roman Puppeteer ruled the ordination process for the Cardinals to choose Pope Leo XIV. He seems to have chosen a new puppet named Bob from Chicago. There will be a False Prophet standing alongside the Antichrist during the end of days. The most logical choice for the False Prophet will be the current pope. Read your Bibles!