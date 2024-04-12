BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2024-4-12 very important message - give me a minute to get into it
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
83 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 04/12/2024

2024-4-12  very important message - give me a minute to get into it

https://www.youtube.com/@RyanEllisMusic

Father, please help me stop doing what I'm doing, and help me to believe again, 

and fill me with the hope of your promise, and how we will overcome team satan and be here to inherit the riches of the wicked, and this land, that I will have a beautiful wife in the flesh and the spirit, who will love me, and believe in me, and trust in me, and help me become that loving husband who knows how to lovingly correct and value, and help me be a light to this people, and let me do it with a passion and hope and love that they can see and admire and desire that they can come also. Help me be who You are calling me to be. Thank You Father, bless You Father. And, please help me fast and get closer to You....it is time, and I don't want to do it, but I know I need to...it is time, please help me, because I can't do it without You, I am no good at serving You or being holy. 



Keywords
godlovechristchurchfaithpeacemarriagenoahfakesignwomanunitymanseasoncovenantluciferarkproverbs 31perspectivesredeemperceptionsvery important messagerealities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy