Dr. Pierre Kory: Humanitarian Catastrophe of Excess Deaths and Spike Protein Shedding
The New American
448 views • 02/24/2024

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Pierre Kory discusses two pressing concerns related to Covid vaccinations: spike protein shedding and an unprecedented scale of excess deaths among young, predominantly white-collar Americans.


To learn more about Dr. Pierre Kory and his work, please visit the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), https://covid19criticalcare.com, and The Leading Edge Clinic https://drpierrekory.com.


Please follow Dr. Kory on Substack, https://substack.com/@pierrekory, and X (Twitter), https://x.com/PierreKory?s=20.


His book, War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic is available here:

https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X


Video Sources:

1. CDC.gov - Vaccine Shedding

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html


2. FDA.gov - Vaccine Shedding

https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/design-and-analysis-shedding-studies-virus-or-bacteria-based-gene-therapy-and-oncolytic-products


3. TheHill.com - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

 https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/4354004-this-is-bigger-than-covid-why-are-so-many-americans-dying-early/


4. USAToday.com - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/08/11/more-americans-dying-than-before-pandemic-covid-deaths/70542423007/


5. Newsweek - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

https://www.newsweek.com/why-are-death-disability-rising-among-young-americans-opinion-1837006


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C. on February 21-24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/

vaccine shedding cpac
