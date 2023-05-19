© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community
Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-town-hall-governance-be-a-leader-in-your-community/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, talks about how to build a decentralized bottoms-up movement of working people coming together to create the infrastructure we need to achieve Truth Freedom Health®, starting with you becoming a catalyst for inspiring others.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
⋯ ∇∆