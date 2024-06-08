The Lion, the Witch, & Trump vs the Emperor Biden who has no Clothes!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like the Lion in the C. S. Lewis "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe" Story, so President Trump is surrounded by a horde of haters and lawless Judges. But God, who can do all things, can protect and even promote His people in impossible circumstances. Like Daniel who was thrown in the lions' den by his haters, yet God protected him, so too God will be with His people to protect and strengthen them, even when facing death. Daniel 6 and Revelation 6 both reveal God's help in persecution and difficulties. All would be lost....But for God!