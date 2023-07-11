© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region
Destroyed tanks, M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA combat vehicles and fleeing Ukrainians are present.
The main damage to the attackers was caused by anti-tank missiles, including aircraft-based ones.
Several new shots of the defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region from @ZA_FROHT
Mirrored - Dcember1991