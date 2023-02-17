Katlyn Schwarzwaelder of East Palestine displays the green water from her property

Katlyn Schwarzwaelder of East Palestine displays the green water she retrieved from her property following the toxic chemical release.





Norfolk Southern claims their hired toxicologist, CTEH, "accidentally" asked her to sign a hold harmless agreement in exchange for testing.

