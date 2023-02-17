Katlyn Schwarzwaelder of East Palestine displays the green water from her property

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katlyn Schwarzwaelder of East Palestine displays the green water she retrieved from her property following the toxic chemical release.
Norfolk Southern claims their hired toxicologist, CTEH, "accidentally" asked her to sign a hold harmless agreement in exchange for testing.
#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20