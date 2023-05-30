© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Unlike Mockers, The Wise Seek Peace.
Proverbs 29:8 (NIV).
8) Mockers stir up a city,
but the wise turn away anger.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Skeptics intentionally foment anger.
The Wise consistently seek civility.
