Pharmacist who took his own life after COVID jab complications was denied compensation
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
520 views • 8 months ago

The family of an NHS pharmacist who took his own life after suffering paralysing complications from a COVID jab are calling for urgent reform of the government's compensation scheme for vaccine damage.

John Cross was told by the official medical assessor for the scheme that the jab had caused his rare neurological effects, but that he wasn't disabled enough for a payment.

Mr Cross was unable to move, blink or breathe after his first dose of the vaccine.

He spent seven months recovering in hospital but was left with chronic pain and numbness - and suffered several relapses.

After he was rejected by the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), his mental health deteriorated and he took his own life.

Speaking exclusively to Sky News, Philip Cross, John's youngest son, said the family would seek to overturn the judgment and force reform of the VDPS.

"We want some good out of this and to get the system changed in memory of dad.

Continued at Source @https://news.sky.com/story/family-of-man-who-took-own-life-after-covid-jab-complications-call-for-action-on-government-compensation-13217959


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
suicideinjurydamagevaxx
