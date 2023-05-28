Earth's War With The Aliens

Not many of us would be familiar with the Dolce underground joint base that was shared with alien Greys. Let's hear what AJ & Hecklefish can tell us.

Video Source:

The Why Files with AJ & Hecklefish

Closing theme music:

'Dark Fog' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between The Why Files or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pc sun16:30