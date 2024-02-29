Incredible Stories





Feb 29, 2024





Carly and her mother, Lily, were very close. They lived on a farm that Lily inherited from her parents. She didn’t think they needed anyone else. Carly had the workers on the farm and the animals as her friends and when she was young their companionship was enough. But as she got older she longed for more interaction with other people. The only time when she ever stood up to her mother was because of her horse. That same horse was going to do something shocking that would change everything. The horse started trampling the coffin. When it cracked open, people burst into tears!





↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --





Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library





Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!





Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KkeLCUBvZk