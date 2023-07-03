☢️Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny visited the Rovno Nuclear Power Plant, where he Discussed the exchange of information between the Military and Power Engineers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☢️Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny visited the Rovno NPP, where he discussed the exchange of information between the military and power engineers, as well as "possible scenarios for the development of events" at the Zaporozhye NPP, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Date unknown for this video, think it may not be recently