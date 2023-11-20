EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT 1B, Romans 6:3-5; Ephesians 4-25-32; 5:1-7; Galatians 5:16-21, 20231118

If we have accepted the LORD Jesus Christ as our Savior, and are let by GOD’s Holy Spirit, our Christian life should be different. We are to walk and live habitually under the control of the Holy Spirit. This enables us to avoid the sins and lusts of the flesh:



Easy-believeism, worldliness, friendship with unbelievers, lukewarm attitude, obsession with social media, curse words, women’s uncovered head, jewelry, makeup, false prophets/teachers, apostasy, adultery, fornication, hatred, resentment, lying, backbiting, watching immoral videos, drinking beer and alcohol, smoking, etc.





Romans 6:3-5

3 Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? 4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life. 5 For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection. Amen! (Romans 6:3-5)





Romans 8:1-3

There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. 2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. 3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh. Amen! (Romans 8:1-3)





Galatians 5:16-21

16 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. 17 For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would. 18 But if ye be led of the Spirit, ye are not under the law. 19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, 20 idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21 envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of GOD. Amen!



