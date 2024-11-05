BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sinner & Saint - "I'm The Greatest Thing That Ever Lived!"
TomRenztoo
30 views • 7 months ago


Quote: "I'm the greatest thing that ever lived! I'm the king of the world! I'm a bad man. I'm the prettiest thing that ever lived."Show more

Scripture: Psalm 139:14: "I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well."

Prayer: Father, thank You for creating me uniquely and wonderfully. Help me to see the value in myself and in others, appreciating the diversity of Your creation. Amen.

Join our ministry at www.TheKingdomFight.org

Please support the ministry at: www.givesendgo.com/TheKingdomFight

Check out our new Sinner & Saint merch in our shop at TheKingdomFight.org/SHOP

Subscribe to our substack at TheKingdomFight.Substack.com

Ibn Ali (nephew of the original GOAT - Muhammad Ali) and Attorney Tom Renz have launched a ministry based on their mutual love and respect for Jesus Christ and recognition that to love Christ is to fight for him. These warriors believe it is their duty to bring the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to all people - sinners and saints. Our ministry will partner with and work with all churches and all people to promote the word of God. We encourage people to join our ministry and also to become more active in your own church. Our ministry maintains the following firmly held religious beliefs:

1. JESUS CHRIST IS THE SON OF GOD AND THROUGH HIM YOU MAY FIND SALVATION.

2. FREEDOM IS INHERENT TO ALL PEOPLE.

3. FREEDOM COMES FROM EQUAL TREATMENT AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY UNDER THE LAW.

4. MANKIND IS MADE IN THE IMAGE OF GOD.

5. CHILDREN ARE SACRED.

6. NO FOOD SHOULD BE CONSUMED THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO UNNATURAL GENE THERAPIES.

7. WAR IS MORALLY WRONG UNLESS IT IS DONE IN SELF DEFENSE OR IN SUPPORT OF GOD’S COMMANDS.

8. VACCINES CREATED INVOLVING ABORTED FETAL CELLS, ANY FOREVER CHEMICALS/MATERIALS OR ANY GENETIC MATERIAL ARE MORALLY WRONG AND SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN.

Our intent is to support our members in each of these - as well as other - critical issues. If there are forced vaccinations in the future, we will stand up. When bad people try and push pornography in schools or other such ideals we will fight back. When freedom is threatened we will speak out. If you support our views please join us.

Support the show at www.TomRenz.com

Keywords
contentsafedistribution
