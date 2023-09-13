DR KATHERINE HORTON GERMANY IS A REGISTERED COMPANY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything becomes clear when you look up the intel agencies of your nation (tradezone).Make sure to click on the globe and select united states as a region. If it redirects you to
your countries version of dnb.com delete the /de/de (for example) from the adress bar once.
National Security Agency Ltd
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.national_security_agency_ltd.b7e648354aaf635994e129e1cf8b7fd7.html
There also was a INC version under DUNS Number
138404111
They deleted that one.
Bundesnachrichtendienst (German Federal Intelligence Service) It says CEO down at contacts.
These dudes owe me hell alot of money.
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.bundesnachrichtendienst.7b9f16dbbb73b3cabe3f2a086969c217.html
The vid in which Doc Horton mentioned this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csQFrdHY7ns&list=PLTqEXdGACJWfVVEmriCt616dwXvDL4pJ3&index=4
She also mentioned in one of her vids that the NSA is a private company.