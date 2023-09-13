BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DR KATHERINE HORTON GERMANY IS A REGISTERED COMPANY
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
114 views • 09/13/2023

Everything becomes clear when you look up the intel agencies of your nation (tradezone).Make sure to click on the globe and select united states as a region. If it redirects you to

your countries version of dnb.com delete the /de/de (for example) from the adress bar once.

National Security Agency Ltd

https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.national_security_agency_ltd.b7e648354aaf635994e129e1cf8b7fd7.html

There also was a INC version under DUNS Number

138404111

They deleted that one.

Bundesnachrichtendienst (German Federal Intelligence Service) It says CEO down at contacts.

These dudes owe me hell alot of money.

https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.bundesnachrichtendienst.7b9f16dbbb73b3cabe3f2a086969c217.html

The vid in which Doc Horton mentioned this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csQFrdHY7ns&list=PLTqEXdGACJWfVVEmriCt616dwXvDL4pJ3&index=4

She also mentioned in one of her vids that the NSA is a private company.

Keywords
lawsuitciansacompany
