PEPE ESCOBAR - About the Nord Stream 2 Revelations - Biggest Story of the Millennium.

I'm sharing this video and description from, 'Richard Medhurst' on YouTube. Posted as, PEPE ESCOBAR: Attacks on Author of Nord Stream 2 Revelations, on Feb. 13, 2023.

Support the show on Patreon:

https://patreon.com/richardmedhurst

Donate on PayPal: https://paypal.me/papichulomin

Donate on GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/yctyrt

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/richardmedhurst

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst

Rumble: https://rumble.com/richardmedhurst

Substack: https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/

Richard Medhurst on Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst

Like the show on Facebook: https://facebook.com/richardtmedhurst

Richard Medhurst on Instagram: https://instagram.com/richardtmedhurst Independent media is constantly under threat and we need your help to keep going.

Venmo: @RichardMedhurst CashApp: $RichardMedhurst Bitcoin address: bc1qnelpedy2q6qu67485w4wnmcya5am873zwxxvvp

About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.

