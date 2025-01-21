Why Is Preaching the Gospel Essential for Conviction?

Join us as we explore the convicting work of the Holy Spirit and how it brings people to repentance. Based on the teachings of the Bible, we discuss the role of the gospel and its power to save those who believe. Learn how the Holy Spirit uses the Word of God to convict us of sin, leading to salvation. Dive into key scriptures like Ephesians 6:17 and 1 Corinthians 15 to understand the importance of preaching and sharing the gospel. Stay tuned for more insights in our next devotion!



