BLOCKED ARTERIES CAN SHORTEN YOUR LIFE DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 06/20/23

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Asserting that blocked arteries can shorten lives. Citing a story of wild sheep that turned up with clogged arteries when fed grains. Contending cholesterol does not clog arteries. Stating that everyone should supplement with the 90 essential nutrients everyday.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of brain injuries. Finding that nutritional supplements are a better treatment for brain trauma than pharmaceuticals. Previous studies have found that curcumin with its antioxidant properties can stop lipid peroxidation in the brain. While creatine is used to provide energy in the brain. Omega 3 fatty acids can help minimize brain damage.

Callrers





Mosh has questions regarding Youngevity's vitamin K2 product.





Luis has a friend diagnosed with polyarteritis nedosa.





Debbie has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, atrial fibrillation and hypothyroidism.





Christlyn has high blood pressure, kidney disease and diverticulitis.





Luis has questions about anxiety and panic attacks.