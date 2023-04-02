Azerbaijani servicemen on new frontiers near the base of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Artsakh, officially the Republic of Artsakh or the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, is a doubly landlocked breakaway state in the South Caucasus whose territory is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

More:

https://armenianweekly.com/2023/03/29/eu-mission-warns-of-new-offensive-after-azerbaijani-advance-on-artsakh/







