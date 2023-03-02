American Mystic Reveals What Will Be The Greatest Ever Apparition Witnessed by Millions Worldwide!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





March 2, 2023





In the news last month, the move to canonize a California woman, mother, and mystic, Cora Evans, has been sealed with wax by the U.S. bishops and sent to Rome for formal consideration.





All this was at the behest of the Diocese of Monterey, California, which opened the process of canonization in 2010.





As Our Sunday Visitor reported, “The diocese held a closing session of the cause’s diocesan phase January 22 following Mass at the San Carlos Cathedral celebrated by Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Monterey. During that session, the cause’s documentation was ceremoniously sealed with wax ahead of its transfer to the Vatican. The seal will be broken by Vatican officials when the cause’s Roman phase officially begins.”

