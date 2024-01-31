INVADERS VERSUS NYPD 👊👮🤕 TIMES SOUARE

Source: https://twitter.com/Yeshuasaves5/status/1752509547024204052





FLYNNL1VE5 - Someone is gonna start shooting. Mark my words Illegals





Any and all of them should be rounded up and deported immediately. They cannot be to scared of their shit hole of origin if they are willing to attack police officers here.





A group of illrgals pummeled NYPD officers attempting to make an arrest outside a shelter in Times Square, police and sources said Tuesday.

Two officers and a lieutenant from the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct approached the group of men outside a migrant shelter on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The incident seemed likely to raise the temperature of the already heated debate surrounding the migrant crisis, in which more than 100,000 migrants came to the city last year.

The officers were trying to break up the disorderly crowd outside the Candler Building, where the city announced the opening of a mega-shelter in March. When the cops attempted to put one of the men under arrest, multiple people attacked, according to authorities.

The men kicked and punched the officers in the head and body, video released by police shows.

The lieutenant suffered a cut to his face during the melee. He was treated on the scene along with his colleagues, according to cops.

Two 19-year-old illegals, a 24-year-old illegal and a 21-year-old illegal (all male) were arrested at the scene. All were charged with assault on a police officer.

They were released following arraignments in Manhattan Criminal Court.





The city’s largest cop union decried their release.





“Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is [the] revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one,” Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. “It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work.”





Police are still searching for five other male illegals involved in the brawl. They released photos of the wanted men in the hopes someone may recognize them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS