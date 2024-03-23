BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We haven't educated our immune system, because we're lying to the students!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 03/23/2024

"Once you understand energy metabolism, it's literally just the four base pairs that make up your DNA. This was the problem in all of COVID or AIDS or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. We did this reductionist approach, one drug, one target, a new virus, but how many old diseases?

So we just start pinning the poison and not the pathway you poison. It's the education of our immune system that has failed us. So we haven't educated our immune system, because we're lying to the students. It's a big lie!

In 2018, I saw a medical school immunology firsthand from my 25 year old nephew who was taking it at Arizona State and he was going to flunk the class. And I text him and I said, Honey, what's wrong?

He said, You don't understand Aunt Judy, that isn't the immunology you and Uncle Frank taught me and I looked at the class and it was GARBAGE. It wasn't immunology!"

Full replay of the March 16th Insiders Club: https://rumble.com/v4jovan-dr-judy-mikovits-joins-charlie-on-his-insiders-club-with-mahoney-and-drew-d.html

Keywords
healthscienceeducationtruthmedicineimmunology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy