"Once you understand energy metabolism, it's literally just the four base pairs that make up your DNA. This was the problem in all of COVID or AIDS or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. We did this reductionist approach, one drug, one target, a new virus, but how many old diseases?

So we just start pinning the poison and not the pathway you poison. It's the education of our immune system that has failed us. So we haven't educated our immune system, because we're lying to the students. It's a big lie!

In 2018, I saw a medical school immunology firsthand from my 25 year old nephew who was taking it at Arizona State and he was going to flunk the class. And I text him and I said, Honey, what's wrong?

He said, You don't understand Aunt Judy, that isn't the immunology you and Uncle Frank taught me and I looked at the class and it was GARBAGE. It wasn't immunology!"

