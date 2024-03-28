Collapsed Bridge & Dollar Death

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 28, 2024





Lara Logan suspects that the Baltimore Bridge Collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack in terms of planning, timing and execution”. In other news, SWIFT is planning a new platform in the next one or two years. Around 90% of the world’s central banks are now exploring digital version of their currencies.





00:00 - Intro

01:20 - Bridge Collapse

08:27 - Conspiracy Theories

10:50 - Death of the Dollar

15:48 - Rebirth of America

24:16 - Serious Bad Event

25:06 - Prophecy Club Gold

25:44 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m0owe-collapsed-bridge-and-dollar-death-03282024.html