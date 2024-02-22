BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Astounding Parallels: 9/11 & Covid - Video Presentation Updated/Overhauled/Augmented
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
77 views • 02/22/2024

For the last six months I’ve been finding and saving a ton of gems to expose the Covid plandemic. Well, I received a call to do my upgraded Covid Parallels presentation from Scott Zimmerman of MagaScene.US, so I went to work on the PowerPoint and overhauled it in about 30 hours of hard work. It is 2 hours long and LOADED! And that’s without any of the World Trade Center Evidence!

If you’ve been secretly wondering why I veered into this forbidden subject, or are skeptical of the Covid Truth Movement, or are unwilling to look at the material because you have remained convinced of the official narrative, then I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and expose yourself to some new startling facts. But you might want to avoid it if you have taken the jab. I haven’t yet compiled the great set of solutions offered by many amazing doctors (such as Dr. Ana Mihalcea who recommends EDTA Chelation and Vitamin C via IV.)


I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Kevin Ryan, 9/11 Researcher at DigWithin.net who originally discovered most of these parallels of 9/11 & Covid. Here are some samples from each of the 14 sections from my 2-hour video presentation:


1a. Foreknowledge: Drills

1b. Foreknowledge: Insider Trading

2. False Accounts by Officials

3. An Elusive Powerful Enemy

4. Creating a Climate of Fear

5. Propaganda Campaign by Government & Media

6. Abuse of Science

7. No Real Investigation

8. A Solution that is Far Worse Than the Original Problem

9. Censorship, Extreme Control of Information (Questioning not allowed in Polite Society)

10. A Shifting Narrative

#11 Serious conflicts of interest with Suspicious Financial Benefits for Insiders

12. Implementation of Draconian Policies and Surveillance

13. Foreknowledge: Predictive Programming


for more info: https://RichardGage911.org


