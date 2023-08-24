BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
End Time Flash Point: Gog/Magog & WW3
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
39 views • 08/24/2023

April 9, 2017

Hint: It's NOT TURKEY! Join Fire & Grace Church as we look at the rising threat of WW3 and what the Bible foretold about Russia, Syria, Iran, and the war of Gog/Magog. We are definitely at the "flash point" for this end-time war to begin and the world is starting to realize that we are close to nuclear war. The God of Creation warned us thousands of years in advance in His Word the Bible so that we would recognize Him as our God and Savior in the last days. That time has come. We must wake up and turn from sin and unbelief and turn to Jesus Christ for forgiveness and salvation. We will soon enter the Great Tribulation and for many, they will put off making things right with God until it is too late.

Keywords
russiaww3gogmagogdean odle
