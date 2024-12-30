Myassar Al-Faqih A Mother and Activist Behind Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Myassar Al-Faqih is a feminist activist and a Palestinian mother, 60 years old, who was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces from her home in the western part of the city on September 25 of this year on charges of threatening the security of the Zionist state. She was sentenced to three months of administrative detention.
The Zionist occupation arrests dozens of Palestinian women without clear charges. Myassar Al-Faqih, a 60-year-old activist from the city of Nablus, is detained by the occupation without trial. Interview: Wael Al-Faqih, husband of the prisoner
Interview: Zaki No'man, a member of the Council
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 27/12/2024
