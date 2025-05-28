Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Irrelevant & No Longer in Control

daniel davis / deep dive

May 27, 2025 Daniel Davis Deep Dive Audio Podcasts

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavis...





Criticism of Trump and U.S. Leadership:

The speaker argues that Donald Trump has become incoherent and ineffective, drastically changing his stance on Russia and Ukraine in recent months.





Trump is described as failing in leadership both domestically and within NATO.





He is seen as incapable of influencing events meaningfully or acting in America’s best interest.





Despite his past potential to mediate or de-escalate the conflict, he is now viewed as irrelevant or powerless, overshadowed by entrenched U.S. intelligence and political actors.





Russia's Stance and Strategy:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made clear that Russia will not accept any peace deal that leaves the Zelensky government in power.





The Russian view is that the Zelensky regime would use a ceasefire to rebuild militarily, continuing the war later.





Regime change in Kyiv is now seen as a necessary outcome for a lasting peace.





Military Developments:

Putin has announced a "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine, suggesting a new front in the war that expands deeply into Ukrainian territory.





Russian military strategy may involve seizing key regions like Odessa, Kharkiv, and pushing to the Dnieper River.





Russian recruitment is exceeding goals, while Ukraine is facing troop shortages and recruitment problems.





Western Inaction and Miscalculation:

The West, especially the U.S., is accused of ignoring or refusing to understand Russian concerns.





There is frustration that Western leaders, including Trump, Macron, and others, have no real stake or understanding of the conflict.





Russia views attempts at negotiations or pressure from the West as insincere and ineffective.