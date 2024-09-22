9/22/2024

1 Timothy 3:1-7 The Requirements Of A Biblical Pastor

Intro: Churches today are weak and spineless and unable to stand up to the wicked culture we have today because of weakness in the pulpits. Many say pastors have tough jobs. But they make it harder because they won’t stick to preaching the Bible. I think it’s easy….all you have to do is preach the word of God…stick to the word of God…..and love the word of God…..Most pastors today love the power, the money, and then it turns to pride and greed. And that leads to compromising and compromising leads to weak spineless pastors and churches.

But they will be safe….safe from a wicked culture that approves their sermons! A day is coming when pastors and preachers and Bible teachers will be jailed for offending Islam, homosexuals, the government and pedophiles. The Requirements of a Biblical Pastor…...