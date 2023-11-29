Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 29, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2161 - Has the CIA conducted retrieval missions on 9 UFOs? Bernie Sanders gets one right. Where did the term gas lighting come from?
Disney has been spanked by Americana! The war on farming is upon us. Has China brought back masks and social distancing? Has a new bio weapon been released?
Plus much more! High energy must listen show!