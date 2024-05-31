Brighteon Broadcast News, May 31, 2024 – TRUMP CONVICTED in sham trial; Vindictive Dems just made him the MOST POPULAR candidate in history

- Trump's rigged trial, with reactions from Trump and Attorney General Paxton of Texas. (0:03)

- US allowing Ukraine to use US missiles to strike deep within Russia. (18:56)

- Biden pushing the world toward US-Russia nuclear war. (23:19)

- Liberal Boston mayor to decriminalize shoplifting, larceny, breaking & entering and long list of other crimes. (29:00)

- #Vaccine safety and freedom in #Japan, with international appeal. (41:05)

- US history of nuclear warfare and potential for future violence. (45:41)

- Impending collapse of America. (50:15)

- Bird flu pandemic, PCR testing fraud, and censorship. (57:39)

- The dangers of centralized power, surveillance, and the potential for nuclear war. (1:06:08)

- Russia's military capabilities and potential false flag nuclear attack in US. (1:11:17)

- The decline of the US Empire and the potential for a new era of freedom. (1:15:56)

- Lawsuit against globalist elites for censorship and control. (1:19:29)

- US govt funding censorship through foreign NGOs. (1:23:52)

- Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and its implications for social media platforms. (1:43:26)

- Population control, neurological damage, and monetary systems. (2:06:17)





