Maria Zeee-America’s AI Action Plan: Progress or Dystopian Nightmare? w/ Joe Allen

Daily Pulse Ep 74 |The Trump Administration unveiled ‘America’s AI Action Plan’ this week; and there are many causes for concern. From unregulated, rapid expansion of AI, utilizing masses of public land for data centers, incorporation of AI into all facets of government, and a quickly growing surveillance dystopia, Author Joe Allen joins us to detail what everyone needs to know.