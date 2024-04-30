Donald Trump Jr · Drea de Matteo: "Fed up with all the Hollywood hate & far-left lunacy"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump Jr. · “I’m just so liberal that I’m a conservative at this point.” Emmy winner, your favorite Sopranos star Drea de Matteo is fed up with all the Hollywood hate and all the far-left lunacy driving our country off a cliff.
Aired Apr 23
Full episode:
THE SWAMP’S BAIT AND SWITCH, Plus Biden’s Title IX Trans Madness, Live with Candice Jackson and Drea de Matteo | TRIGGERED Ep.130
https://rumble.com/v4qxbb3-the-swamps-bait-and-switch-plus-bidens-title-ix-trans-madness.html
@DonaldJTrumpJr