What is a Sheriff with Dean DeShon & Pat Muneio

Dean DeShon and Pat Muneio have been involved in politics and law enforcement for many years. They sit down with Eileen to talk about the importance of a Sheriff, his powers and his duties as outlined in the US Constitution. To learn more, go to Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association.





