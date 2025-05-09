Russian Hell March (2025 Victory Day Parade)

Hell March for Russia's 80th Annual Victory Day Parade commemorating the victory of Germany in WWII. The parade is held every year on May 9, the day the Soviet Union took Berlin.

00:00 Presentation of the Russian Flag and Victory Banner 01:25 Russian National Anthem and Ura Chant 02:58 Parade Start/WWII Column 04:18 Foreign Contingents 07:24 Russian Military Forces 09:20 Mobile Column 13:00 Air Wing/End of Parade

Video and description, by 'The Russian American' on YT.