The Greatest Financial Crime in History: How Globalist Central Bankers Did It w/ James Patrick
271 views • 5 months ago
Documentary filmmaker and economist James Patrick joins the program to shed light on a critical shift in global finance: the systematic transfer of stock and bond ownership from individuals to centralized institutions. According to Patrick, investors no longer directly own the securities they purchase—instead, they hold paper claims while actual ownership resides with financial intermediaries. He argues this transformation was not accidental, but rather a calculated move to strip individuals of real asset control, amounting to what he calls the largest financial crime in history. Patrick's research is featured in The Great Taking, and those interested in learning more—or in reclaiming personal ownership rights—can visit thegreattakingreport.com.
