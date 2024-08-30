BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SecPoint Protector UTM Firewall: How to Block Applications Effectively
SecPoint
SecPoint
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 8 months ago

Discover how to effectively block applications using the SecPoint Protector UTM Firewall. This video provides a comprehensive guide on configuring application blocking features to manage network traffic and enhance your overall network security.


In this video, you will learn: How to access and configure application blocking settings in the UTM Firewall Steps to set up rules to block specific applications and control bandwidth usage Best practices for optimizing application blocking to improve network performance and security


Explore more about SecPoint's cybersecurity solutions and keep your network protected with our advanced products.


📢 Follow SecPoint on social media for the latest updates and cybersecurity tips: Twitter: https://twitter.com/secpoint LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/secpoint


Visit our website: https://www.secpoint.com


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to our channel for more cybersecurity tutorials and updates!


Free Scan: https://www.secpoint.com/free-vulnerability-scan.php


Partner Sign Up: https://www.secpoint.com/partner-sign-up.php


Contact Us: https://www.secpoint.com/contact-me.php


#SecPoint #Cybersecurity #UTMFirewall #ApplicationBlocking #NetworkSecurity #NetworkManagement

Keywords
cybersecuritysecpointutmfirewallprotectorcyberseccybersecuritynewssecpointprotector
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy