Consequences of the attack on the apartment of the head of the IRGC

They write that these are the consequences of the attack on the home of the head of the IRGC.
Adding:
Oil prices rose nearly 9% after Israel's attack on Iran , according to Bloomberg charts.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeded $75.
On Friday, oil prices rose by 5%, Reuters reports.
More:
Oil prices have already risen by 13% to $78 per barrel following the escalation in the Middle East.
Adding:
That's it, Iran has officially refused to participate in the sixth stage of talks with the US in Oman on the nuclear program. They were supposed to take place on Sunday.
Adding; Iran's Fordow fuel enrichment plant was not damaged, IAEA Director General Grossi said.
A week ago, Grossi (possibly working with Israel, as per documents) said that Iran's most important nuclear facilities are located 800 meters underground.